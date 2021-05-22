3,309 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HY stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 35,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

