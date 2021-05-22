$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.