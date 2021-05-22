2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $50.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $29,761,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

