$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $27.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.65 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $104.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.65 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $107.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

