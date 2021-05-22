250 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,478,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.