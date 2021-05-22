$213.36 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post sales of $213.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

