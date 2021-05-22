$2.18 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

BMO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. 793,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $103.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

