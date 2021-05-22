1Million Token (1MT) Trading Down 47.2% Over Last Week

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. 1Million Token has a market cap of $290,729.71 and $8,168.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007780 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1Million Token (1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1Million Token

