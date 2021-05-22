1,850 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,876,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $140.52. 2,363,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,827. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.