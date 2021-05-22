1,710 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,416,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.29. 2,883,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

