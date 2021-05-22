14,725 Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

AVDV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. 73,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,616. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.