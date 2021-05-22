$121.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $121.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.23 million to $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $136.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $491.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $8,829,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

