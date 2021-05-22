111 (NASDAQ:YI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-$470.10 million.

111 stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 289,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,580. 111 has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

