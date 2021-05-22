11,000 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.23. 282,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,986. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.