1,100 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,068,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,074,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

RETA opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

