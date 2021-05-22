-$1.09 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.03). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

ZYME opened at $28.59 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

