$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 589,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.