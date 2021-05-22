$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 589,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

