$0.96 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.01. 375,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. eBay has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

