$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.72. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

