$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $366.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

