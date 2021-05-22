$0.46 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 69,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,868. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

