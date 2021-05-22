$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

B stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 103,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,612. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

