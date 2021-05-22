$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. The AZEK reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

