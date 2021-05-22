-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

