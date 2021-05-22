-$0.12 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. 141,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

