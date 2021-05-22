-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,390. Avalara has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $24,221,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

