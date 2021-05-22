-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 5,700,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.