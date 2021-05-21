ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

