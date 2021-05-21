ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.50 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

