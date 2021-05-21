ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

