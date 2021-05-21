ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

