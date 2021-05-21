Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 963 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

