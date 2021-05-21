Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 433 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $2,799,455. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

