Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,428 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

