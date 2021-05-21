Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,312 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 342,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $253,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 667,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE PB opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.