Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $781,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

