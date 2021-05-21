ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Financial Analysis

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synopsys and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.03% 14.81% 8.79% ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and ZoomInfo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 10.01 $664.35 million $4.27 56.67 ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synopsys and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $284.82, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Synopsys.

Summary

Synopsys beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

