Zogenix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,661% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

