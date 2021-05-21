Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

