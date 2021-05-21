Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.95.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.44. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

