ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $55.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $200,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

