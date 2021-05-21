Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $493.88 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $16,715,187. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

