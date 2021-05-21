Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €87.12 ($102.49) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.21.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

