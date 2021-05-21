Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to “Buy”

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

