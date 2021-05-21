Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Hold

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $161,722,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

