Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Hold

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $161,722,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.