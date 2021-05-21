Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Hold

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 68,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,126. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

