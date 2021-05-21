Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.