Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.