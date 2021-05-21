Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 over the last three months. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.