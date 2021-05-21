Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

CRBP opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.